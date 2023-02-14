Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 54.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.82% to Rs 43.99 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 54.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.82% to Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.43.9997.375.143.251.292.090.581.310.430.94

