Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.93% to Rs 2.47 croreNet loss of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.93% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.477.25 -66 OPM %-12.965.93 -PBDT-0.300.44 PL PBT-0.320.44 PL NP-0.320.32 PL
