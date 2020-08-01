Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.44% to Rs 150.78 crore

Net Loss of Ankit Metal & Power reported to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 150.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 75.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 92.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.09% to Rs 534.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 392.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales150.78137.77 9 534.65392.87 36 OPM %12.28-9.69 -3.79-11.39 - PBDT-23.213.86 PL -23.91-47.36 50 PBT-36.12-9.38 -285 -75.04-92.27 19 NP-36.12-9.38 -285 -75.04-92.27 19

