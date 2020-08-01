Gold Rock Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 0.76 croreNet loss of Gold Rock Investments reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.32% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 300.56% to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.760.83 -8 7.091.77 301 OPM %69.74-784.34 -87.73-341.24 - PBDT0.53-1.14 LP 6.29-0.68 LP PBT0.50-1.17 LP 6.17-0.81 LP NP-0.464.32 PL 5.214.68 11
