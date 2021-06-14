Annual Wholesale Price Inflation Jumps Nearly 13%

-
Ministry of Commerce & Industry announced data for the index numbers of wholesale prices in India for the month of May, 2021. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, was 12.94% (Provisional) for the month of May, 2021 (over May, 2020) as compared to -3.37% in May 2020. The high rate of inflation in May 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz. petrol, diesel, naphtha, furnace oil etc. and manufactured products as compared the corresponding month of the previous year. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of May 2021 (as compared to April 2021) was 0.76%.
Primary Articles index declined by 0.86% to 150.5 (Provisional) in May, 2021 from 151.8 (Provisional) for the month of April, 2021. Fuel & Power index for this major group increased by 1.75% to 110.5 (Provisional) in May, 2021 from 108.6 (Provisional) for the month of April, 2021. Manufactured Products index for this major group increased by 1.24% to 131.0 (Provisional) in May, 2021. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have decreased by 0.19% from 158.9 in April, 2021 to 158.6 in May, 2021.
