Antariksh Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 89.53% to Rs 0.71 crore

Antariksh Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 89.53% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.716.7800.7400.0500.0500.04

