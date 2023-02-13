Antariksh Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 89.53% to Rs 0.71 croreAntariksh Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 89.53% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.716.78 -90 OPM %00.74 -PBDT00.05 -100 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.04 -100
