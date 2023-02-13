Candour Techtex standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 91.76% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Candour Techtex declined 69.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.76% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

