Candour Techtex standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Candour Techtex standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 66.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 91.76% to Rs 3.31 croreNet profit of Candour Techtex declined 69.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.76% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.3140.19 -92 OPM %-7.852.14 -PBDT0.741.55 -52 PBT0.331.14 -71 NP0.220.72 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU