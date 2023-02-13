JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Candour Techtex standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 91.76% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Candour Techtex declined 69.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.76% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.3140.19 -92 OPM %-7.852.14 -PBDT0.741.55 -52 PBT0.331.14 -71 NP0.220.72 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU