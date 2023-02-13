Archana Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Archana Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nagma Mirajkar becomes first Indian content creator to walk the London Fashion Week Runway
Vishwajeet and Sonalika Pradhan scorch the IFWA Melbourne ramp with Ivan Tran, Archana Kochhar, Saisha Shinde
Iulia Vantur, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar Turn Showstopper at Dubai Fashion Week Grand Finale
Sterlite Technologies to sell its telecom product software biz
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Archana Software reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU