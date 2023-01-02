SML Isuzu hits the roof as total sales rises 37% YoY in Dec

SML Isuzu hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 810.50 after the company's total sales jumped 37% to 959 units in December 2022 from 701 units sold in December 2021.

On a sequential basis, total sales surged 31.55% from 729 units sold in November 2022.

The company's cargo vehicle sales slumped 19% to 389 units in December 2022 as compared to 483 units sold in December 2021. Passenger vehicle sales soared 161% to 570 units in December 2022 as against 218 units sold in the same period last year.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer reported standalone net loss of Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 29.11 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 76.4% to Rs 410.43 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 232.70 crore in Q2 FY22.

