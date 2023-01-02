Eicher Motors sales rises 17% YoY in Dec

Eicher Motors said that its total sales (including domestic, exports, trucks and buses) stood at 7,221 units, up by 17.3% compared with 6,154 units in December 2021.

Total Eicher trucks and buses sales stood at 7,003 units (up 16.7%) and Volvo trucks and buses sales were at 218 units (up 43.4%) in December 2022.

Total domestic sales rose 28.5% YoY to 6,671 units while total exports dropped 59% YoY to 332 units in December 2022 over December 2021.

Meanwhile, the company's total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales shed 7% to 68,400 units in December 2022 from 73,739 units sold in December 2021.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350cc declined 2% to 61,223 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc skid 36% to 7,177 units in December2022 over December 2021.

The international business recorded sales of 8,579 units in December 2022, which is lower by 0.32% compared with 8,552 units sold in December 2021

Eicher Motors is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. The company's consolidated net profit rose 76% to Rs 656.86 crore on 55% rise in net sales to Rs 3,453.43 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Eicher Motors were down 0.52% to Rs 3213 on the BSE.

