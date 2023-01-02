Capacite Infraprojects gains on bagging contract worth Rs 203 crore

Capacite Infraprojects rose 3.27% to Rs 158.05 after the company said that it has received contract worth Rs 203 crore from Ashar Ventures for construction of their residential project Ashar Pulse - 60 storied tower at Thane.

Rahul Katyal, managing director, said: "We are delighted to announce that Ashar Ventures have entrusted their trust and confidence in Capacit'e Infraprojects to undertake their super high rise 60 storied tower project - Ashar Pulse at Thane.

We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacit'e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients, both in public and private sector and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company."

Capacite Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.1% to Rs 22.21 crore on 24.9% jump in net sales to Rs 431.37 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

