Anupam Rasayan bags two contracts worth Rs 540 crore

For supply of specialty chemicals

Anupam Rasayan India has received and signed contracts amounting to Rs 540 crore from two renowned multinational companies dealing in the field of life sciences chemicals. The tenure for the contract is five years where life sciences related specialty chemicals will be provided to them by the company.

The two new contracts are from two different multinational companies: an existing customer and the other is a recently acquired customer. For both the customer, Anupam Rasayan was a part of their product development process from the start and when the multinational firm commercialised the specific products, the company received the order contract.

