APL Apollo Tubes achieves 80th percentile in industry ranking on ESG

In S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

APL Apollo Tubes announced that it stands at the 80th percentile in industry rankings on ESG in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, up from 56th percentile in 2021.

APL Apollo is part of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2022, one of the few Indian companies to be part of this coveted list. The results of the assessment were announced on 18 November 2022, where the company received a score of 29.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)