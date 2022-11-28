TARC receives OC for its premium residential project TARC Maceo in Gurugram

-
TARC Maceo offers an assortment of premium 2/3/4 BHK apartments and palatial penthouses spread across 15.75 acres.
The project provides secure and tranquil living along with a thoughtful mix of amenities and services, including squash courts, swimming pool, gym, yoga and meditation room, restaurant, amphitheatre, lounge, kids'play area, lily pond and seating, skating rink, multilevel security check, pre-school, shuttle service and much more. The current booking offering is at Rs 6,300 per sq. ft., an increase of over 40% in one year.
