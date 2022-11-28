TARC receives OC for its premium residential project TARC Maceo in Gurugram

TARC has secured the Occupation Certificate (OC) for its premium residential project, TARC Maceo, in the lush and sprawling Sector 91, Gurugram.

TARC Maceo offers an assortment of premium 2/3/4 BHK apartments and palatial penthouses spread across 15.75 acres.

The project provides secure and tranquil living along with a thoughtful mix of amenities and services, including squash courts, swimming pool, gym, yoga and meditation room, restaurant, amphitheatre, lounge, kids'play area, lily pond and seating, skating rink, multilevel security check, pre-school, shuttle service and much more. The current booking offering is at Rs 6,300 per sq. ft., an increase of over 40% in one year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)