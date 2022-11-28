JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

LIC pares stake in Siemens, DCM

Robert Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

TARC receives OC for its premium residential project TARC Maceo in Gurugram

Capital Market 

TARC has secured the Occupation Certificate (OC) for its premium residential project, TARC Maceo, in the lush and sprawling Sector 91, Gurugram.

TARC Maceo offers an assortment of premium 2/3/4 BHK apartments and palatial penthouses spread across 15.75 acres.

The project provides secure and tranquil living along with a thoughtful mix of amenities and services, including squash courts, swimming pool, gym, yoga and meditation room, restaurant, amphitheatre, lounge, kids'play area, lily pond and seating, skating rink, multilevel security check, pre-school, shuttle service and much more. The current booking offering is at Rs 6,300 per sq. ft., an increase of over 40% in one year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU