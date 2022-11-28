Best Agrolife announces change in management team

He replaces Anil Gujral who resigned from the company.
Other key professionals who have joined the senior management team include:
Anil Gupta has joined as Plant Head for Technical Unit. Yashwant Dharap has joined as Head - Research and Development for Technical Synthesis. Dr. Rajesh Bhatia has joined as a Government & Institutional Business - Lead.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU