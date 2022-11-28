Best Agrolife announces change in management team

Best Agrolife announced that Pramod N Karlekar, who joined Best Group on 22 July 2022 as Managing Director of one of the wholly owned subsidiaries will now also be taking over the responsibilities of leading R&D team, Product Development & Manufacturing Operations. Karlekar brings substantial experience, wisdom & subject knowledge to enrich and accelerate the R & D initiatives of the Company.

He replaces Anil Gujral who resigned from the company.

Other key professionals who have joined the senior management team include:

Anil Gupta has joined as Plant Head for Technical Unit. Yashwant Dharap has joined as Head - Research and Development for Technical Synthesis. Dr. Rajesh Bhatia has joined as a Government & Institutional Business - Lead.

