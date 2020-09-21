Apollo Hospitals hits record high; jumps 15% in eight days

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gained 1.12% to Rs 1849.15, rising for eight consecutive trading session.

Shares of the private sector healthcare provider have surged 15.14% in eight days from its recent closing low of Rs 1606.05 on 9 September 2020.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,899.35 in intraday trade today. Apollo Hospitals is up 76.54% from its 52-week low of Rs 1047.45 posted on 31 March 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 68.593. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 1708.72 and 1682.96 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 226.24 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 49.15 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales fell 15.6% to Rs 2,171.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

