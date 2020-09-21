Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 63.54 points or 3.55% at 1728.47 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.97%), Sobha Ltd (down 5.73%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 4.83%),DLF Ltd (down 4.07%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.47%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.41%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.5%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.48%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.69%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 309.92 or 0.8% at 38535.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 110.8 points or 0.96% at 11394.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 314.22 points or 2.05% at 14985.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 113.05 points or 2.23% at 4962.87.

On BSE,727 shares were trading in green, 1868 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

