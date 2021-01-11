Apollo Micro Systems sizzles after order win

-
Apollo Micro Systems jumped 11.07% to Rs 144 after the company said it bagged a supply order from Bharat Electronics worth Rs 49.86 crore.The company in an exchange filing on Saturday announced that it has bagged a Rs 49.86 crore order from Bharat Electronics, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking with a repeat order clause, for maximum of 120% of the units originally ordered.
Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. The company designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 25.3% to Rs 3.62 crore on a 16.5% rise in net sales to Rs 66.31 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
