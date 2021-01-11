Equitas Small Finance Bank rises after decent Q3 business update

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank slips on debut
Equitas Small Finance Bank moratorium declines to 35% in August
Equitas Small Finance Bank provides business update for August
Equitas Small Finance Bank levies penalty on designated persons for violating insider trading norms
Details of RHP filed by Equitas Small Finance Bank for proposed IPO
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 3.04% to Rs 40.65 after the bank's gross advances grew by 19% year on year and 4% quarter on quarter to Rs 17,385 crore in Q3 December 2020.Total deposits stood at Rs 15,862 crore in Q3 December 2020, jumping 51% year on year and 23% quarter on quarter.
CASA improved by 81% year on year to Rs 3,967 crore from Rs 2,196 crore in the corresponding period last year. CASA Ratio improved to 25% in Q3 December 2020 from 21% in Q3 December 2019.
Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in India in terms of number of banking outlets and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in FY2019
The bank reported a net profit of Rs 102.99 crore in Q2 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 49.48 crore in Q2 FY20. Total income during the quarter rose 22.4% YoY to Rs 861.23 crore.
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank were listed on bourses on 2 November 2020. The stock was listed at Rs 31, a discount of 6.06% to IPO price of Rs 33. The IPO of Equitas Small Finance Bank was subscribed 1.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 October 2020 and closed on 22 October 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU