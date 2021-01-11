Vedanta declines after promoters announce open offer to buy up to 10% stake

Vedanta fell 2.94% to Rs 176.70 after promoter, Vedanta Resources, announced an open offer to buy upto 10% of the company at Rs 160 per share.The promoters of Vedanta on Saturday announced an open offer to acquire 37.2 crore equity shares, representing 10% equity stake in the company, at Rs 160 per share. The open offer price is at 12.1% discount to Friday's closing price of Rs 182.05.
As of 30 September 2020, promoters held 50.14% stake in Vedanta.
In October 2020, Vedanta's voluntary delisting bid failed after it could not get the minimum number of bids required from its minority shareholders to take it private. The promoters sought to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67% stake held by the public to delist the firm.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of VRL, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia.
The diversified natural resources company posted a 62% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 824 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 2,158 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales during the quarter fell 4.3% YoY to Rs 20,804 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU