Volumes soar at Bajaj Finserv Ltd counter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, EPL Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 January 2021.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd recorded volume of 4.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17958 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.9,097.60. Volumes stood at 22439 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd saw volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13753 shares. The stock increased 0.70% to Rs.1,728.40. Volumes stood at 6295 shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 52.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.79% to Rs.172.65. Volumes stood at 8.98 lakh shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd clocked volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15419 shares. The stock gained 1.42% to Rs.278.60. Volumes stood at 45186 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28432 shares. The stock increased 4.59% to Rs.135.55. Volumes stood at 61330 shares in the last session.

