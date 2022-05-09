Apollo Tricoat Tubes slumps after weak Q4 performance

Apollo Tricoat Tubes tumbled 6.04% to Rs 835.70 after the company reported 10% fall in net profit to Rs 30.8 crore despite a 77% increase in revenue to Rs 830.5 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Volume in Q4 FY22 stood at 64,746 tons, down by 2% from 66,140 tons in Q4 FY21.

Raw Material costs increased by 92% to Rs 740.2 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 386.5 crore in Q4 FY21.

EBITDA declined by 9% YoY to Rs 46.3 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA per ton was Rs 7,149 in Q4 FY22, which is lower by 7% as compared with Rs 7,671 in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax fell by 8% to Rs 41.2 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 44.6 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company reported 33% rise in net profit to Rs 139.6 crore on a 86% increase in revenue to Rs 2,732.1 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Rahul Gupta, chairman, Apollo TriCoat, said, Apollo Tricoat Tubes continues to maintain its dominant leadership in two product categories, home beautification and door solutions. These innovative products continue to witness strong traction in the markets.

Apollo TriCoat became a part of APL Apollo tubes group in FY 2019. The company's products find their usage in myriad applications from green house tubing to rooftop sheds and electrical conduits where triple coated technology is being used as a substitute for PVC pipes worldwide. The company sells its products under following brand namesSignature, Chaukhat, Elegant, Tricoat and Plank.

