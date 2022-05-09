Apollo Tricoat Tubes slumps after weak Q4 performance

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit declines 26.81% in the December 2021 quarter
Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.33% in the March 2022 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes records strong sales volumes for Q4 and FY22
APL Apollo Tubes jumps 20% in six sessions
Market pares losses; Nifty reclaims 17,000 level
-
Apollo Tricoat Tubes tumbled 6.04% to Rs 835.70 after the company reported 10% fall in net profit to Rs 30.8 crore despite a 77% increase in revenue to Rs 830.5 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Volume in Q4 FY22 stood at 64,746 tons, down by 2% from 66,140 tons in Q4 FY21.
Raw Material costs increased by 92% to Rs 740.2 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 386.5 crore in Q4 FY21.
EBITDA declined by 9% YoY to Rs 46.3 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA per ton was Rs 7,149 in Q4 FY22, which is lower by 7% as compared with Rs 7,671 in Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax fell by 8% to Rs 41.2 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 44.6 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company reported 33% rise in net profit to Rs 139.6 crore on a 86% increase in revenue to Rs 2,732.1 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Rahul Gupta, chairman, Apollo TriCoat, said, Apollo Tricoat Tubes continues to maintain its dominant leadership in two product categories, home beautification and door solutions. These innovative products continue to witness strong traction in the markets.
Apollo TriCoat became a part of APL Apollo tubes group in FY 2019. The company's products find their usage in myriad applications from green house tubing to rooftop sheds and electrical conduits where triple coated technology is being used as a substitute for PVC pipes worldwide. The company sells its products under following brand namesSignature, Chaukhat, Elegant, Tricoat and Plank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU