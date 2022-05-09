Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Surges 1.94%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 25.45% over last one month compared to 13.92% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.78% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 1.94% today to trade at Rs 141.65. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.08% to quote at 1675.89. The index is down 13.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 0.88% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 19.67 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 59603 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 291.05 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.15 on 24 May 2021.

