Apollo Tyres commissions its 7th manufacturing facility

Apollo Tyres commissioned its 7th manufacturing unit globally, and the fifth one in India, with the first tyre rolling out today from the Andhra Pradesh greenfield facility.

Located in Chinnapanduru village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh (AP), this facility of Apollo Tyres is spread over 256 acres. The company will invest close to Rs 3800 crore in the Phase I of this greenfield facility. While the capacity will be ramped up gradually in the next 12 - 18 months, as the demand improves, by 2022, this plant will have a capacity to produce 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 truck-bus radials per day. With a modular layout, the capacity at this facility can be replicated with minimal engineering efforts and with economies on investments.

