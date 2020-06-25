HUL to rebrand its flagship brand Fair & Lovely

HUL announced today the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio, with the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely.

Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and the company expects to change the name in the next few months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)