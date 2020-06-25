HUL to rebrand its flagship brand Fair & Lovely

-
ALSO READ
SmartKarrot's customer and product success platform completes USD 1 million angel round
'Bringing Elevators to Life' - Polo Elevator's unique marketing strategy revolutionising the market
Somany supports new age marketing with innovation being the core of marketing
UrbanClap rebrands itself as Urban Company
'Bringing Elevators to Life' - Polo Elevator's Unique Marketing Strategy Revolutionising the Market
-
HUL announced today the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio, with the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely.
Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and the company expects to change the name in the next few months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU