Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 30.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Board of Medico Remedies approves sub-division of shares
Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 6422.75 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres rose 30.67% to Rs 292.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 223.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 6422.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5707.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6422.755707.47 13 OPM %14.2213.02 -PBDT778.17651.67 19 PBT423.73307.38 38 NP292.11223.54 31

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:35 IST

