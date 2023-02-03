Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 30.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 6422.75 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres rose 30.67% to Rs 292.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 223.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 6422.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5707.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6422.755707.4714.2213.02778.17651.67423.73307.38292.11223.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)