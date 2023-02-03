Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Gita Renewable Energy reported to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-216.67-5083.33 -PBDT6.27-3.02 LP PBT6.27-3.02 LP NP6.27-3.02 LP
