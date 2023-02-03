AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 206.59% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 59.41% to Rs 3.81 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance rose 206.59% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.41% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.812.39 59 OPM %88.1964.85 -PBDT3.321.38 141 PBT3.281.34 145 NP2.790.91 207
