AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 206.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.41% to Rs 3.81 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 206.59% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.41% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.812.39 59 OPM %88.1964.85 -PBDT3.321.38 141 PBT3.281.34 145 NP2.790.91 207

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:35 IST

