AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 206.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 206.59% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.41% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.812.3988.1964.853.321.383.281.342.790.91

