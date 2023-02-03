Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.04% to Rs 9.25 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 70.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.04% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.2515.9618.0519.551.794.451.364.010.872.90

