Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.04% to Rs 9.25 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities declined 70.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.04% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.2515.96 -42 OPM %18.0519.55 -PBDT1.794.45 -60 PBT1.364.01 -66 NP0.872.90 -70
