AMS Polymers standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AMS Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HUL, Sah Polymers, Route Mobile in focus
Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit declines 20.42% in the June 2022 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.66% in the September 2022 quarter
Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 20.21 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.2115.92 27 OPM %0.590.82 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.050.02 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU