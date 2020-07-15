Apollo Tyres inaugurates commercial facility for two wheeler radial and cross ply tyres at Vadodara

Apollo Tyres is aiming for leadership in the premium two]wheeler segment in India, and service the global markets with high]end bias and steel radial tyres. The premium segment constitutes nearly 20% of the two wheeler market in India and is the fastest growing one. This segment is witnessing an increasing shift and growth due to rapid urbanisation, rising consumer income levels and increasing young population, which is driving the demand for tyres as well in this category. India is the largest two]wheeler market in the world, and still has a headroom for further growth. In the current pandemic era as well, there is demand coming in as people are moving away from shared/public transport and gradually moving to own a personal vehicle, including a two]wheeler, further driving the demand for tyres in this category.

Apollo Tyres is aiming for leadership in the premium two]wheeler segment in India, and service the global markets with high]end bias and steel radial tyres. The premium segment constitutes nearly 20% of the twowheeler market in India and is the fastest growing one.

This segment is witnessing an increasing shift and growth due to rapid urbanisation, rising consumer income levels and increasing young population, which is driving the demand for tyres as well in this category. India is the largest two]wheeler market in the world, and still has a headroom for further growth. In the current pandemic era as well, there is demand coming in as people are moving away from shared/public transport and gradually moving to own a personal vehicle, including a two]wheeler, further driving the demand for tyres in this category.

To service this growing segment, Apollo Tyres today formally inaugurated a dedicated commercial facility to manufacture two]wheeler radial and cross ply tyres. The plant was inaugurated virtually by the Chairman, Onkar S Kanwar, while Vice Chairman and MD, Neeraj Kanwar and other Supervisory Board members of the Company also joined on this occasion, along with select Business Partners.

Spread over more than 10,000 square metre area, this two]wheeler tyre manufacturing unit is housed within Apollo Tyresf Limda plant in Vadodara, in the western Indian state of Gujarat. This facility, which has an initial capacity to produce 30,000 motorcycle radials and 60,000 motorcycle cross ply tyres per month, will cater to the premium segment of the two]wheeler industry. With a modular layout of the facility, the capacity can be replicated easily, as the demand increases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)