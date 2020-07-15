TCS iON unveils Youth Employability & Entrepreneurship Programme

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, has unveiled the TCS iON Youth Employability & Entrepreneurship Programme (YEEP) for students undertaking vocational courses, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

TCS iON YEEP is delivered in a phygital model and aims at holistic development by enhancing life, career and entrepreneurial skills of youth who are pursuing or have completed their diploma, ITI and other vocational programs. It includes well-researched high-quality digital learning resources, group exercises and tools to benchmark and improve oneself.

Students can also view and apply for job opportunities across industries and receive mentoring for various facets of self-employment from a local pool of subject matter experts.

The program is built in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) Ahmedabad, a national resource institute in the field of entrepreneurship education, research, training and institution building. EDII will support YEEP students by imparting knowledge on all aspects of enterprise creation and sustenance and by mentoring them in opportunity identification and conceptualizing the venture with the help of local mentors, under the supervision of EDII experts. To be a part of the program, training partners/ ITIs/ polytechnic institutes can register at https://iur.ls/YEEP

