Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP, 0.05% (US RLD: Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment).

Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment is used to treat a variety of skin conditions (e.g., eczema, dermatitis, allergies, rash).

The ointment will be manufactured at the group's Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

The group now has 293 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

