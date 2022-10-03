JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nykaa spurts after board approves 5:1 bonus issue
Business Standard

Appointment of Executive Director in Motilal Oswal Asset Management

Capital Market 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced that Prateek Agrawal has been appointed as Executive Director, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Business (subsidiary of the company).

Prior to joining MOAMC, he was the Business Head and Chief Investment Officer at ASK Investment Managers and managed assets of over Rs. 80,000 crore, including some of the largest flagship funds.

In his earlier roles he worked as Head of Equity of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund and BOI AXA Mutual Fund and as Head of Research of SBI Capital Markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU