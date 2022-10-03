Appointment of Executive Director in Motilal Oswal Asset Management

Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced that Prateek Agrawal has been appointed as Executive Director, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Business (subsidiary of the company).

Prior to joining MOAMC, he was the Business Head and Chief Investment Officer at ASK Investment Managers and managed assets of over Rs. 80,000 crore, including some of the largest flagship funds.

In his earlier roles he worked as Head of Equity of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund and BOI AXA Mutual Fund and as Head of Research of SBI Capital Markets.

