Welspun Corp to sell its land and building at Dahej unit

For consideration of Rs 130 crore

Welspun Corp has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with Laxmi Organic Industries on 30 September 2022 for sale of land, civil structures, excluding plant & machinery, situated at Dahej unit of the Company in the state of Gujarat for a consideration of Rs 130 crore.

The said unit comprises of insignificant portion of the operations of the Company and the management feels that the transaction would not have any material and adverse effect on operations of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)