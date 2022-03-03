APSEZ February 2022 cargo volumes rise 14% YoY to 24 MMT

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), during the month of February 2022, handled cargo volume of 24.15 million metric tonnes (MMT), registering a growth of 14.4% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

During the eleven months of FY22, APSEZ's portfolio of ports handled total cargo volume of 283 MMT thus registering a growth of 28% on Y-o-Y basis.

APSEZ handled the highest ever container volume in a year. During the eleven months of FY22, its portfolio of ports handled 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEUs) of container volume, thus, surpassing 7.2 million TEU's handled in FY21.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported 6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,479 crore on a 1% rise in revenue to Rs 3,797 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and 6 ports and terminals on the East coast of India.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone lost 0.09% to Rs 709.60 on BSE.

