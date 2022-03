Tantia Constructions spurts after order win

Tantia Constructions was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 17.5 after the EPC company received order from South Eastern Railways.

The EPC company said it received Letter of Acceptance from South Eastern Railways for a bid amounting to Rs 42.18 crore.

The scope of work involves construction of major Bridge between Basta and Rupsa in the state of Odisha.

Tantia Constructions is specialised in railway infrastructure, bridges, roads - Highways, power transmission, pipelines, aviation, marine, urban development and buildings hospital.

