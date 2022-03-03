Sterlite Tech spurts on unveiling 5G Enterprise solution

Sterlite Technologies (STL) jumped 3.82% to Rs 187.35 after the company announced the launch of industry's first end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution.

STL said that the 5G Enterprise solution will address the growing demand for private 5G enterprise connectivity for campus, industrial and venue applications.

"this 5G Enterprise solution will comprise Garuda, STL's O-RAN 5G indoor/outdoor small cells, CYRUS, Open Distributed Unit and Centralised Unit from ASOCS and VMware Edge Compute Stack as the virtualization layer and cloud management," STL said in a statement.

5G Enterprise networks have proven to be game changers for businesses and are set to have a market value of $14 billion by 2028. These future-ready 5G networks will be enabled by open standards-based architectures and will be able to handle dense environments required for seamless indoor coverage, it added.

STL's Garuda small cell radio is ideal for small, medium and large enterprises, supporting more than 30 concurrent user devices per radio.

ASOCS' CYRUS, a fully virtualized O-RAN CU/DU enterprise solution, delivers standalone and 5G connectivity in a single software stack.

VMware Edge Compute Stack is an edge computing solution that helps to build, run, manage, and protect edge-native applications at the Near and Far Edge.

The combination of STL, ASOCS and VMWare offers a powerful on-premise fully virtualized and open RAN 5G solution on general purpose servers. This solution can be hosted alongside enterprise IT infrastructure on general purpose commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, seamlessly blending with an enterprise's existing infrastructure.

STL is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. It capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner. STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil.

On a consolidated basis, STL reported a net loss of Rs 137 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 86.64 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Revenue from operations grew 3.1% to Rs 1,355.5 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)