Aptech skids after Q3 PAT falls 23% to Rs 6 cr

Aptech tumbled 5.48% to Rs 401 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 23.17% to Rs 5.67 crore on a 43.57% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 37.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
On a standalone basis, Alok Industries' net profit surged 65.49% to Rs 2.35 crore on a 60.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21.05 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Aptech is a pioneer in the non-formal education and training business in the country with a significant global presence.
