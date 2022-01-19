Aptech skids after Q3 PAT falls 23% to Rs 6 cr

Aptech tumbled 5.48% to Rs 401 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 23.17% to Rs 5.67 crore on a 43.57% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 37.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, Alok Industries' net profit surged 65.49% to Rs 2.35 crore on a 60.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21.05 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Aptech is a pioneer in the non-formal education and training business in the country with a significant global presence.

