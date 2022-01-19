Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
DCM Shriram rises after board OKs buyout of Axiall's stake in Shriram Axiall
DCM Shriram soars after Q3 PAT spurts 38% to Rs 350 cr
Shriram Capital, Shriram City Union to merge with Shriram Transport
DCM Shriram Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 128.47% in the June 2021 quarter
-
DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 11.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73168 shares
Tata Elxsi Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 January 2022.
DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 11.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73168 shares. The stock gained 10.44% to Rs.1,118.05. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd notched up volume of 25.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.03% to Rs.6,888.00. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd registered volume of 32.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.11 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.62% to Rs.256.80. Volumes stood at 9.7 lakh shares in the last session.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd witnessed volume of 535.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 111.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.22% to Rs.52.70. Volumes stood at 354.33 lakh shares in the last session.
Bajaj Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 43.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.89% to Rs.7,598.00. Volumes stood at 11.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU