Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Tata Elxsi Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 January 2022.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 11.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73168 shares. The stock gained 10.44% to Rs.1,118.05. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd notched up volume of 25.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.03% to Rs.6,888.00. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd registered volume of 32.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.11 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.62% to Rs.256.80. Volumes stood at 9.7 lakh shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd witnessed volume of 535.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 111.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.22% to Rs.52.70. Volumes stood at 354.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 43.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.89% to Rs.7,598.00. Volumes stood at 11.3 lakh shares in the last session.

