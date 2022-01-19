Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PB Fintech Ltd, Vaksons Automobiles Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2022.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd crashed 9.91% to Rs 29.1 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 46506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16204 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd tumbled 6.51% to Rs 933.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40625 shares in the past one month.

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd lost 6.16% to Rs 32. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2748 shares in the past one month.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 413.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22872 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 338.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

