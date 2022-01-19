L&T Technology Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2022.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2022.

L&T Technology Services Ltd tumbled 6.30% to Rs 5080 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10214 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 252.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68439 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd crashed 5.41% to Rs 401.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35557 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 127.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd slipped 5.36% to Rs 5047.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11845 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)