Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 100.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.74% to Rs 364.92 croreNet profit of Archean Chemical Industries rose 100.49% to Rs 98.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 364.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 307.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales364.92307.32 19 OPM %43.8438.15 -PBDT148.2382.74 79 PBT131.4565.92 99 NP98.2849.02 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU