G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.65% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.65% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.46 -46 OPM %-24.0078.26 -PBDT-0.060.36 PL PBT-0.060.36 PL NP-0.060.36 PL

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:37 IST

