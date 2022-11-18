Archies soars 46% in four sessions

Archies jumped 5.18% to Rs 27.40, extending recent steep gains.

Shares of Archies have surged 46.13% in four consecutive sessions.

On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 70,595 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 26.46% compared with 5.72% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one quarter, climbing 51.45% as against Sensex's 2.47% increase.

The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, spurting 43.53% as against Sensex's 2.90% gain.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 81.84. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 20.76, 20.24 and 18.59, respectively.

Archies offers a range of gift items, such as greetings, perfumes, chocolates, stationery essentials, fragrances, mugs, jewelry, toys and accessories.

Archies reported net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 11.79% to Rs 21.62 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

