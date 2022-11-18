Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Ashiana Housing Ltd, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd, CMI Ltd and Nureca Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2022.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup lost 7.72% to Rs 142.2 at 14:20 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 120 shares in the past one month.

Ashiana Housing Ltd crashed 7.45% to Rs 143.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9053 shares in the past one month.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd tumbled 7.32% to Rs 8.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

CMI Ltd dropped 6.06% to Rs 21.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9382 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd shed 6.01% to Rs 633.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9391 shares in the past one month.

