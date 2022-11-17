R Systems International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, Tera Software Ltd and Archies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2022.

R Systems International Ltd soared 16.68% to Rs 273.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3512 shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd surged 12.47% to Rs 132.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2117 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd spiked 10.46% to Rs 327.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35943 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd jumped 8.13% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2855 shares in the past one month.

Archies Ltd exploded 7.56% to Rs 24.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16657 shares in the past one month.

