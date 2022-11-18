Mastek Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2022.

Mastek Ltd lost 6.99% to Rs 1511.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3905 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 5.91% to Rs 2084.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3223 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd crashed 5.15% to Rs 418.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54925 shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd pared 4.82% to Rs 337.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14870 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd dropped 4.59% to Rs 334.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39453 shares in the past one month.

