Volumes jump at IFB Industries Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25290 shares

Polycab India Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Mastek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 November 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25290 shares. The stock increased 9.37% to Rs.1,022.10. Volumes stood at 7052 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 23.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.73% to Rs.2,525.55. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Nazara Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 27.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.37% to Rs.602.50. Volumes stood at 12.4 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd recorded volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44236 shares. The stock gained 1.06% to Rs.4,992.95. Volumes stood at 32299 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd clocked volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39972 shares. The stock lost 7.33% to Rs.1,508.05. Volumes stood at 23299 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)