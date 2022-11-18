Volumes jump at IFB Industries Ltd counter

JUST IN
LTIMindtree establishes new digital experience centre in Hyderabad
Polycab India Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Mastek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 November 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25290 shares. The stock increased 9.37% to Rs.1,022.10. Volumes stood at 7052 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 23.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.73% to Rs.2,525.55. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Nazara Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 27.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.37% to Rs.602.50. Volumes stood at 12.4 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd recorded volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44236 shares. The stock gained 1.06% to Rs.4,992.95. Volumes stood at 32299 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd clocked volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39972 shares. The stock lost 7.33% to Rs.1,508.05. Volumes stood at 23299 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 14:30 IST

