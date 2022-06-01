Bosch Ltd spurts 0.83%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 14749.05, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% gain in NIFTY and a 8.64% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Bosch Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14749.05, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 16582.2. The Sensex is at 55600.05, up 0.06%. Bosch Ltd has added around 2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11586.6, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5454 shares today, compared to the daily average of 27695 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 14763.55, up 1.09% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 3.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% gain in NIFTY and a 8.64% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)